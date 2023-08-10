Metal Legends, Guns N’ Roses Bring The Jungle To Lexington’s Rupp Arena In September

Welcome to the Jungle, Baby!

Chart-topping, sleaze-metal rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses are stopping on Wednesday, September 6 in Lexington. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. See OG members, Slash, Axl Rose, and Duff McKagan along with GNR veterans, Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard). For more details about the Lexington show: rupparena.com/events/detail/guns-n-roses.

Now for my favorite part…the videos

Knocking on Heaven’s Door at The Ritz, NYC. A legendary performance.

Rocket Queen at The Ritz, NYC

Sweet Child O’ Mine

It’s So Easy (NSFW)

Patience