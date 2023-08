Did you forget? We didn’t!

Louisville’s best drink competition is next week. On Thursday, Aug. 17 at Captain’s Quarters, Margarita’s in the ‘Ville is happening. All the fun starts at 5:30 p.m. with food, live music, local restaurants and bars making the best margaritas and you get to judge for the People’s Choice Best Margarita.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for VIP, both are on sale now!