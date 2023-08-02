Louisville Ballet’s Shakespeare In Dance Starts Tonight

Company Artist Brienne Wiltsie (Lady Macbeth) + Former Company Artist Ryo Suzuki (Macbeth) in rehearsal for "Lady M" / choreography by Roger Creel.

The Louisville Ballet is set to perform “Lady M” from Aug. 2-6 at The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park.

“Lady M” is a ballet based on “Macbeth” by Roger Creel. It features dancers from Louisville Ballet Company and Studio Company, as well as musicians from The Louisville Leopard Percussionists.

The show is free.

Ambo Dance Theatre, DESTINED Dance Company and Flamenco Louisville will provide pre-show performances.

Each night, food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., kid’s activities will start at 7 p.m., and pre-show performances will happen at 7:15 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. start time for “Lady M.”

For more info, visit kyshakespeare.com.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed