Louisville Ballet Single Show Tickets For Upcoming Season Now On Sale

If a season pass was too big of a commitment, you can now purchase single-show tickets to all five productions in the Louisville Ballet’s upcoming “Season of the Commonwealth.”

The season begins with “Distilled” at Louisville Ballet Studios Oct. 13-15. The show “features some of the most beloved works from our Resident Choreographers and a Louisville Ballet favorite, the majestic Raymonda.” Tickets are currently only available for the Sunday, Oct. 15 showing.

Next up is “Giselle,” which runs from Nov. 10-12 at The Brown Theatre. This tragic love story merges the real and supernatural worlds. Choreography by Marius Petipa. Music by Adolphe Adam.

Then it’s time for a holiday classic. From Dec. 8-24, “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” runs at Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center. Choreography by Val Caniparoli. Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The first show of the new year returns to the Louisville Ballet Studios. From Jan. 24-28 and Feb. 2-4, the “Choreographer’s Showcase” will perform new works made for and by the dancers of the Louisville Ballet.

The season finishes with a production of the classic Shakespeare tale “Romeo & Juliet” March 1-2 at Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center.

In a statement about the season, Louisville Ballet said: “As Kentucky’s Official State Ballet, we celebrate the Commonwealth as a local and global stage for stories anchored in our rich history, fearless voices, and boundless creativity. Made for Kentucky, by Kentucky, this season’s productions are infused with the spirit of the Bluegrass – highlighting local history, elevating community voices, and showing Kentucky hospitality to world-renowned collaborators.”

