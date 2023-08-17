Lettuce Play Funk Favorites, Headline Big Stomp

This weekend (Aug. 18-19) The Big Stomp once again unfolds on a beautiful 90-acre private nature preserve adjacent to The Parklands. This immersive, multi-day experience designed to “stomp the mental health stigma” also delivers a fair amount of fun in the process. So much so that folks are encouraged to stay put throughout the event. Morning offerings include yoga, dancing, a Zen Den, and B12 Shots. For anyone needing a good read or festival camping supplies, the Carmichael’s Bookmobile will be on hand as will Quest Outdoors’ General Store. Perhaps most notably, The Big Stomp promises an abundance of magical musical moments with sets from Bahamas (indie-folk), Doom Flamingo (synthwave), Wayne Graham (Americana), Heartless Bastards (rock), and Hot Brown Smackdown (newgrass), among others.

Grammy-nominated Boston-born funk band Lettuce will also be adding its infectious vintage sounds to the mix. Drawing upon several decades of shared history on stage and a high-energy fan base that has grown organically and incrementally along the way, Lettuce is unquestionably one of the best acts on the live circuit.

Ahead of Friday’s performance, we recently caught up with drummer (and highly sought-after producer) Adam Deitch to discuss the band’s long, strange trip, its legendary new friends, and its eighth studio album, Unify, which is the third consecutive Lettuce record crafted at Denver’s Colorado Sound Studios.

LEO: What was it that led you to become a music-maker in the first place?

Adam Deitch: I was born into music. My parents play most instruments. So that was my early years.

You’ve been working at this since you guys were teenagers. How do you think you have evolved as a band?

We have developed a psychic musical connection that helps the music breathe, rise, rage and whisper. Team play is the wave.

You spent much of the summer on the road with Steel Pulse. You even shared the stage with them for the Stevie Wonder song, “Master Blaster.” How was that?

The shows have been amazing. We’ve listened to them in the band van for years. They are legends. This all happened because we got to meet them on a jam cruise and became buddies. They are the best living roots-reggae band on earth.

What was special to you about the process of assembling the latest LP, Unify?

The trust we had in each other to write, produce, mix, and master the album. Our collective ability to finalize arragements on the spot is at an all-time high. It’s beautiful.

Do you think that recording in the Rocky Mountains, as you have been doing for a little while now, impacts your attitude or sound at all?

Absolutely. We love Colorado! The energy is always on point. We have a great system going at Colorado Sound studios with our engineer Jesse O’Brien.

How did Bootsy Collins get involved with the latest project?

I reached out to Bootsy through our buddy Paul Levine, who books him sometimes. Bootsy heard our song “Keep That Funk Alive” as a demo and he hit us right back. He’s a gem of a human to know personally and an icon to the world. His influence on us is massive. We actually recorded some of his tunes at his house a few months ago.

What comes next for Lettuce?

Lots of good things. The next new album is already recorded and waiting to be mixed. Plus we’re working on all types of new merch and some vinyl reissues.

For more information about tickets and showtimes visit: TheBigStomp.com. •