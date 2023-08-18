Learn Korean at Korean School of Louisville

안녕하세요, fans of BTS, Blackpink, GOT7, and others!

Would you like to know what your favorite K-pop idol is singing about in their songs? Are you a fan of Korean dramas and want to watch them without subtitles or thinking about traveling to South Korea and want to know how to properly order a meal in Korean at a restaurant? Maybe you’re interested in learning a new language that isn’t regularly taught in schools?

Challenge yourself!

Korean School of Louisville will begin its fall semester this Saturday, Aug. 20. The Korean School of Louisville teaches Korean language and culture to those from Pre-K through adult.

New this semester will be interactive opportunities with language, history, culture, and Taekwondo.

The fall semester runs from Aug. 19 through Dec. 16 each Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Semester registration begins in person at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. You can register after Aug. 19 so no worries.

“The Korean school of Louisville started in 1990 as an educational component of the Korean American Association of Kentuckiana with key Korean community members,” said Korean School of Louisville Principal Min Son. “Its mission has been to provide quality Korean Language and Culture Education through generations and foster well-rounded global citizens since then. One of many benefits of acquiring a new language is that it helps break barriers and connects human beings on a deep level of mutual respect.”

The school has relocated from its Six Mile Lane Location and will now be hosting classes at 8025 New LaGrange Road.

Korean classes are assigned according to the learner’s level. If you have knowledge of Hangul (the Korean Alphabet), you’re off to a great start. There will be a placement test for classes.

Classes are generally $70 a month with an initial registration and book fee. For more information email [email protected]

