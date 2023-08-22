Jeffersontown’s Gaslight Festival Turns 54

The 54th Jeffersontown Chamber Gaslight Festival will be happening Sept. 10 – 17. Kroger is this year’s title sponsor.

“We’re honored to support the Jeffersontown Community and sponsor the Gaslight Festival once again,” said Division President Jake Cannon in a release. “Jeffersontown customers are important to us, and we look forward to celebrating this September. With two of our stores in the Jeffersontown community, we continue to be proud of Feeding the Human Spirit of our Jeffersontown customers every day.”

The festival kicks off with the Gaslight Motorcycle Rally which supports veterans and families of USA Cares which provides assistance to service members in need.

“The Gaslight Festival is about celebrating the community of Jeffersontown. This year’s events are focused on family, fun and friends,” said Deana Karem, Jeffersontown Chamber President and CEO in a release. “Gaslight Festival is a 54-year tradition that brings Jtown residents, community alums and regional visitors together.”

Here is the schedule for the festival:

Thursday, Sept. 7: Gaslight Festival Blood Drive presented by Aptiva Health; and Town Country Bank

Sunday, Sept.10: Gaslight Festival Motorcycle Rally presented by Humana

Monday, Sept.11: Gaslight Festival Golf Scramble presented by Patriot Engineering

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Gaslight Festival 5K Run/Walk presented by Baptist Health

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Gaslight Festival Business Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the City

of J-town

Thursday, Sept. 14: Gaslight Festival Parade presented by River City Bank

Friday, Sept.15: Gaslight Festival Balloon Glow presented by US Bank

Gaslight Festival Arts and Crafts Open

Katie Mac performs on the Gaslight Pavilion Stage

Ohio Valley Wrestling at Third Turn

Saturday, Sept. 16: Gaslight Festival Arts and Crafts Open, Ice Cream Eating Contest,

Mascot Party, Dancing and more

Uptown Band performs at 4 p.m.

Top Shelf performs at 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley Wrestling at Third Turn

Sunday, Sept. 17: Gaslight Festival Arts and Crafts Open

Gaslight Festival Car Show presented by Town & Country Bank

Live music and performances

Pipe smoking contest on City Stage

Closes at 6 p.m.

To view a full list of the week’s festivities, please visit www.jtowngaslight.com.