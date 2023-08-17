Jack Harlow Announces Six Upcoming Kentucky Concerts, But None Are In Louisville

The Louisville-born hip-hop star Jack Harlow is bringing back his “No Place Like Home” tour for the third year in a row, but the concert stops look a little different this time.

Last year, he played at the Yum Center, and two years ago he did five nights at five different iconic Louisville venues, but this year he’s focused on other cities in the state.

Here are the dates and venues announced:

Friday, Nov 24: Owensboro Sports Center, Owensboro

Saturday, Nov 25: Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville

Sunday, Nov 26: Truist Arena, Covington

Friday, Dec 1: CFSB Center, Murray

Saturday, Dec 2: E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green

Sunday, Dec 3: Rupp Arena, Lexington

Registration for pre-sale is currently open and it runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. Fans will then be randomly selected to purchase pre-sale tickets the following week.

General on-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

