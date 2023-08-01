Holiday World Is Building A Gravy-Themed Rollercoaster

In a world of uncertainty and chaos that’s driven by poisonous politicians and tech fascist cringe lords, sometimes it’s an alt-weekly’s job to highlight feats of delightfully weird pop-culture genius that bring down the stress levels.

Luckily, Holiday World has just announced a gravy-themed rollercoaster. Set to open in May 2024, Good Gravy! will put theme-park enthusiasts on a coaster shaped like a giant gravy boat and send them on a journey through a giant cranberry jelly can, past a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin, then back through the same path in reverse. The 1,500 feet-long ride tops out at 37-miles-per-hour.

Good Gravy! will be in the Thanksgiving section of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

“We put the Guest experience at the center of this design,” Fourth-Generation Owner, Lauren Crosby said in a press release. “We took every detail seriously. We added stroller parking, and a play area for kids who aren’t quite big enough to ride yet, and benches with shade for the family members who prefer to watch. The best detail is that the queue building is air-conditioned, and themed elaborately to Thanksgiving at Grandma’s house.”

This year, Holiday World ends daily operations on Aug. 6, but will be open on weekends until the end of October.

For more information, visit holidayworld.com.

