Here’s The Full Schedule For Bourbon & Beyond 2023

The Killers, this year's Friday headliner at Bourbon & Beyond.

The four-day music festival Bourbon & Beyond released its upcoming schedules on social media over the past weekend.

This year’s lineup includes headliners Brandi Carlile, The Killers, Bruno Mars, and The Black Keys.

The festival will return to the Expo Center from Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17. Passes start at $109.99 plus fees for single-day general admission.

Here’s the full schedule of everyone who’ll be performing, cooking, and podcasting at Bourbon & Beyond this year. (All performances and times are subject to change.)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

11:45 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Vivi Rincon (Selvarey Oak Stage)

12:15-12:45 p.m. – Stephen Wilson Jr. (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

12:30-1:15 p.m. – Myron Elkins (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

12:50-1:25 p.m. – John Primer (Selvarey Oak Stage)

1:30-2:05 p.m. – Brandy Clark (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

1:45-2:30 p.m. – Clay Street Unit (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

2:10-2:55 p.m. – The Lone Bellow (Selvarey Oak Stage)

2:10-2:55 p.m. – The Firkin Podcast Live w/Special Guests (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

3-3:30 p.m. – Spice It Up w/Maneet Chauhan (Monogram Culinary Stage)

3-3:45 p.m. p.m. – Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

3-3:45 p.m. – Two Runner (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

3:35-4:30 p.m. – A Seat at the Table: Bourbon Workshop (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

3:50-4:40 p.m. – Mavis Staples (Selvarey Oak Stage)

4:15-5:15 p.m. – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

4:35-5:05 p.m. – Kamado Joe ft. Tom Jackson (Monogram Culinary Stage)

4:45-5:35 p.m. – Buddy Guy (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

5:10-5:50 p.m. – It’s A Family Affair: Bourbon Workshop (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

5:40-6:40 p.m. – Midland (Selvarey Oak Stage)

5:45-6:45 p.m. – Kelsey Waldon (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

6-6:30 p.m. – McTavish Spirits Bottle Release w/Graham McTavish (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

6:45-7:45 p.m. – Train (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

7:50-9:10 p.m. – Billy Strings (Selvarey Oak Stage)

9:15-10:45 p.m. – Brandi Carlile (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

11:55 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Goodbye June (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

12:30-1 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo (Selvarey Oak Stage)

12:30-1:15 p.m. – Armchair Boogie (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

1:05-1:35 p.m. – Darrell Scott Band (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

1:40-2:15 p.m. – Wayne Newton (Selvarey Oak Stage)

1:40-2:25 p.m. – Building An “Influential” Bourbon Collection (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

1:45-2:30 p.m. – Lola Kirke (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

2:20-3 p.m. – Inhaler (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

2:30-2:55 p.m. – Christian Petroni (Monogram Culinary Stage)

3-3:45 p.m. – Twisted Pine (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

3-3:45 p.m. – Between the Chefs: Dishing & Drinking (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

3:05-3:50 p.m. – Joy Oladokun (Selvarey Oak Stage)

3:55-4:40 p.m. – Gaslight Anthem (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

4-4:30 p.m. – Claudette Zepeda La Jefa (Monogram Culinary Stage)

4:15-5:15 p.m. – The Cleverlys (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

4:40-5:15 p.m. – Smokin’ and Sippin’: Bourbon & Cigar Workshop w/Wayne Newton (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

4:45-5:35 p.m. – Brittany Howard (Selvarey Oak Stage)

5:30-6 p.m. – Pig Beach ‘Meats’ Louisville (Monogram Culinary Stage)

5:40-6:40 p.m. – Bastille (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

5:45-6:45 p.m. – The Lil Smokies (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

6:05-7 p.m. – The Firkin Podcast Live w/Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

6:45-7:45 p.m. – Hozier (Selvarey Oak Stage)

7:50-9:10 p.m. – Duran Duran (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

9:15-10:45 p.m. – The Killers (Selvarey Oak Stage)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

11:55 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Drayton Farley (Selvarey Oak Stage)

12:30-1 p.m. – Willie Jones (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

12:30-1:15 p.m. – Armchair Boogie (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

1:05-1:35 p.m. – Daniel Ponder (Selvarey Oak Stage)

1:30-2 p.m. – Sara Bradley: Hot Damn, Hot Brown Grilled Cheese (Monogram Culinary Stage)

1:40-2:10 p.m. – Luke Grimes (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

1:45-2:30 p.m. – Sunny War (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

2:05-2:50 p.m. – Heaven’s Door Barrel Select (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

2:15-2:55 p.m. – Michelle Branch (Selvarey Oak Stage)

2:55-3:25 p.m. – Amanda Freitag (Monogram Culinary Stage)

3-3:40 p.m. – City & Colour (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

3-3:45 p.m. – Lindsay Lou (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

3:30-4:10 p.m. – The Art of Blending: Bourbon Workshop (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

3:45-4:35 p.m. – Old Crow Medicine Show (Selvarey Oak Stage)

4:15-4:45 p.m. – Ed Lee x Danny Lee x Joe Kwon (Monogram Culinary Stage)

4:15-5:15 p.m. – Della Mae (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

4:40-5:30 p.m. – First Aid Kit (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

4:50-5:30 p.m. – The Big Finish: Bourbon Workshop (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

5:35-6:35 p.m. – Spoon (Selvarey Oak Stage)

5:45-6:30 p.m. – The Firkin Podcast Live w/Special Guests (Kentucky Venues Bourbon Stage)

5:45-6:45 p.m. – Town Mountain (The Bluegrass Situation Stage)

6:45-7:50 p.m. – The Black Crowes (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

7:55-9:10 p.m. – The Avett Brothers (Selvarey Oak Stage)

9:15-10:45 p.m. – The Black Keys (T-Mobile Barrel Stage)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17