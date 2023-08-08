Guy Fieri-Themed Bar Crawl Returns To Louisville This Month

FieriCon Louisville, a bar crawl where people dress up as the frosted-tipped, flame-shirt-wearing internet fashion icon and Food Network star Guy Fieri, is set to return to Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Although last year’s event hit downtown and NuLu, this year’s version is heading to the Shelby Park/Schnitzelburg/Germantown neighborhoods.

Participants gather at Logan Street Market around 2 p.m. for the first round, and then embark on the “Flavortown Tour” at 2:55 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for the free event:

3 p.m. — Atrium Brewing

4:05 p.m. — Kaiju

5:10 p.m. — Nach Bar

6:15 p.m. —Hauck’s Corner

7:30 p.m. — The Merryweather

There will also be raffles and giveaways throughout the day. The event aims to raise awareness and donations for the non-profit Love the Hungry.

For more info, follow FieriCon Louisville on Instagram.

