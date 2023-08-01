Dog Day of Summer Fundrasier Returns To Monnik This Weekend

The Dog Day of Summer fundraiser, which raises money for the Kentucky Humane Society, is taking place at Monnik Beer Co. from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Following a two-year hiatus, the event returns with a day packed with activities.

In collaboration with Louisville Ale Trail, there will be a special edition beer release. The label features almost 20 local dogs in a collage, with each square translating into a $100 donation to the Kentucky Humane Society.

The event also features outdoor pools, sprinklers and dog-forward vendors, although the highlight will probably be the dog show, which includes categories such as Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, Dog Most Like Its Owner, Best Outfit, Most Chillest, Fluffiest, Coolest Hair Do and People’s Choice Award. The dog show begins at 4 p.m. and costs $1 to enter.

“We are so excited that Monnik Beer Company and Louisville Ale Trail are hosting the Dog Day of Summer and creating a special beer label featuring adorable local dogs,” Haley Aldridge, KHS community relations manager, said in a press release. “Their support will help the Kentucky Humane Society find homes for shelter pets and keep families and pets together.”

Check out the event’s Facebook page for more info.

