Atrium Brewing Is Turning 3 With 3 Big Events

Atrium Brewing is celebrating their third anniversary with three large community celebrations in two locations.

In Sept. of 2020 Atrium Brewing opened their doors in the Logan Street Market (1154 Logan St.) in the midst of a pandemic. They didn’t get the luxury of hosting a traditional grand opening. In its second year in business they expanded to a second location in Norton Commons. A couple of the events will benefit non-profit Blessings in a Backpack.

“Time has flown by, and we are immensely grateful to be an integral part of the thriving and dynamic beer community,” said Princeton Hurst, owner of Atrium Brewing. “This year, we proudly unveiled our second taproom in Norton Commons (11205 River Beauty Loop), and the overwhelming support from this remarkable community has exceeded our wildest expectations. To commemorate this milestone, we are organizing a jubilant celebration brimming with exciting events, delightful collaborations with local businesses, and a heartfelt commitment to giving back to the community that has embraced us.”

Here is a list of the September events to commemorate Atrium’s third year.

Atrium Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 3-7 p.m.

Atrium Brewing

Live drinking music from the local sensation Squeezebots. Smoked brats and other German food specials from Daryk’s. Stein specials on our Festbier and Marzen (which the Marzen will release on that day). Games and Dress Oktoberfest Contest

North Lime Donut Collaboration Extravaganza!

Friday, Sept. 22 All-day event

Atrium Brewing Logan Street and Beer available at Atrium Brewing Norton Commons

We will be releasing a beer made in collaboration with North Lime donuts after one of their most popular donuts. North Lime Donuts will be hosting a donut eating contest with prizes. There will be donuts to accompany the beer provided by North Lime Donuts and a special Dary’k’s donut burger/ sandwich.

The contest starts at 6 p.m. for round one capping 10 people, second round starting at 6:30 p.m., capping at 10 people.

Signups will to be done in advance by emailing [email protected] and capped at 20 with alternates

Free to enter.

The top two people that can eat half a dozen glazed donuts the fastest will be the winners (this would also cap the donut count at 10 dozen)

We will have a $50 Atrium Gift Card for the first place

2nd place a $50 North Lime Coffee & Donuts Gift Card

North Lime will be selling Donuts at Logan Street Contest site

Contest is held at Logan Street location only

Blessings In a Backpack Beer Release and Fundraiser Bingo

Thursday Sept. 28

Beer release all day Bingo begins at 7 p.m. – 9 or 10 p.m.,dependent upon participation.

Both locations

Atrium Brewing and Blessings in a Backpack have teamed up to create a beer increasing awareness for Blessings and to raise money for our neighborhood school Shelby Park Elementary. Blessings Bingo begins at 7 p.m. at both taprooms and team Blessings will be selling bingo cards for $1 all proceeds benefit Blessings. For every four-pack sold, Atrium Brewing will donate $2 and for every draft pour Atrium will donate $1 towards Blessings in Backpack to benefit Shelby Park Elementary.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join hands with Atrium Brewing for this partnership, which will help make a difference in the lives of local students at Shelby Traditional Academy,” said Kim Holsclaw, managing director, Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter in a release. “This is a significant need in our community to help feed children, as nearly 80,000 kids in Louisville qualify for the Blessings program. This unique partnership will empower our community members to help ensure school-age kids are fed over the weekend. We are so thankful to the Atrium team for helping give back to kids in their neighborhood!”