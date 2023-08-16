Art For The Animals Returns In October

The Shamrock Pet Foundation is hosting the 30th-anniversary version of its flagship fundraiser, Art For The Animals, on Thursday, Oct. 12 at Mellwood Art Center.

The party takes place from 6-10 p.m. and will feature art for auction from Kentuckians such as Rodney Hatfield, Jeaneen Barnhart and Doug Miller.

Susan Sweeney Crum will host the event.

Food and beverages will be provided by Lee Initiative, Red Hog & Restaurant and Blue Dog Bakery & Café.

Tickets are $150 for the event, or $200 for a ticket that also includes access to a preview party at the Kore Gallery on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds go to Shamrock Pet Foundation, a non-profit that works to reduce the number of companion animals euthanized in Kentuckiana through spay/neuter vouchers, emergency medical funding and adoption programs.

