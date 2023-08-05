5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/4)

Friday, Aug, 4

2023 CatVideoFest

Speed Cinema

$12 | Times vary

I mean, who doesn’t like videos of cats being cute and weird? CatVideoFest — which started in Minnesota, but is now an international program — turned an Internet sensation into a big-screen showing. 10% of the ticket sales will be donated to Alley Cat Advocates and the Kentucky Humane Society. Runs through Wednesday, Aug 9.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Made Market

Mellwood Art Center

$5 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More than 80 local and regional makers and vendors are selling items at this curated handmade market.

2023 St. Matthews Potato Festival

St. Matthews Community Park

No cover | Noon – 6 p.m.

The event features a vendor market, live music and food, in a celebration of all things potato, as well as the history of the community. The music headliner will be JD Shelburne.

Dog Day of Summer

Monnik Beer Co.

No cover | Noon to 5 p.m.

The Dog Day of Summer fundraiser, which raises money for the Kentucky Humane Society, returns with a day packed with activities. The event features outdoor pools, sprinklers and dog-forward vendors, although the highlight will probably be the dog show, which includes categories such as Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, Dog Most Like Its Owner, Best Outfit, Most Chillest, Fluffiest, Coolest Hair Do and People’s Choice Award. The dog show begins at 4 p.m. and costs $1 to enter.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Louisville Bats Kids Day

Slugger Field

Prices vary | 1:05 p.m.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are in town to take on the Bats, and it’s kid’s day, which means there is $5 admission for kids for outfield seats. After the game, kids are allowed to run the bases.

