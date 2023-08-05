5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/25)

Friday, Aug. 25

Louisville Wing Week Continues

Various Locations

$7 per plate | Times vary

If you haven’t hit every place that you want on the Louisville Wing Week roster, don’t worry, you have a few more days, as the event runs through Sunday. A slew of restaurants around town continue to offer their best takes on wings for $7. Here’s the list of participating restaurants.

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Central Park

$15 | 6 p.m.

A beer festival featuring Kentucky breweries in one of the city’s best parks. There will be live music from Bridge 19 and Little Band.

Downtown Drive-In

Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park)

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

The Pixar classic Cars plays at this week’s pop-up outdoor movie night.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Louisville Bats 5k

Louisville Slugger Field

$55 | 8 a.m.

This 5K race starts and ends outside of the back gate (On Witherspoon) at Slugger Field. Participants receive a Buddy Bat race logo cap and two dateless ticket vouchers good for any home game on the 2023 schedule. There will be medals for the winners.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Contemporary Art Museum

No cover | 5:30 p.m.

The open mic sign-up for this poetry slam will be first-come, first-served and will close after the first ten people sign up.

