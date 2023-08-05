5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/18)

Friday, Aug. 18

Oldboy (Oldeuboi)

Speed Cinema

$12 | 6 p.m.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the classic revenge film “Oldboy” with a screening at Speed Cinema. “Oldboy” runs through Thursday.

The Prom

The Henry Clay

Tickets start at $29 | 7:30 p.m.

ACT Louisville Productions and Pandora Productions teamed up to produce the popular musical “The Prom” in Louisville, with an immersive audience experience where ticket buyers become part of the story. “The Prom” follows four Broadway actors who travel to a conservative Midwest town to help a student who was banned from taking her girlfriend to her high school prom. “The Prom” runs through Saturday, Aug. 26.

Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 | Times vary

The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing, with animals, awards, art, fair food, games, live music, rides and so much more. The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 27.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Hi-Wire Louisville’s 2nd Anniversary Party

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | Noon

An all-day party celebrating two years of Hi-Wire in Louisville, complete with vendors, beer from other breweries and a DJ.

Get Down

Whirling Tiger

No cover | 11 p.m.

A late-night, all-vinyl dance party featuring local DJs.

