Get Down Get Down at Whirling Tiger.
Arts & Culture

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/11)

By

Friday, Aug. 11

“Past Lives”
Speed Art Cinema
$12  |  6 p.m.
The critically-acclaimed film is about two childhood friends who had a crush on one another and then meet up two decades later, after life took them on separate paths.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Games on Tap
Hi-Wire Brewing
No cover  |  Noon
An early event for this ongoing board game series, featuring modern, yet accessible games like The Resistance, Codenames, and Klask. 

August Biergarten
German American Club
No cover  |  4 p.m.
German-style food, beer and music in the German American Club’s outdoor space. The kitchen is open from 6-8 p.m.

BASH at the BAR
Nachbar
No cover  |  7 p.m.
Nachbar is throwing a pro-wrestling-themed costume party, with the winners receiving replica championship belts. Prayer Line and DJ McKinley Moore will be providing music.

Get Down
Whirling Tiger
No cover  |  11 p.m.
A late-night dance party featuring some of Louisville’s best DJs spinning all-vinyl sets.

