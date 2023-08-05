5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/11)

Get Down at Whirling Tiger.

Friday, Aug. 11

“Past Lives”

Speed Art Cinema

$12 | 6 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed film is about two childhood friends who had a crush on one another and then meet up two decades later, after life took them on separate paths.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Games on Tap

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | Noon

An early event for this ongoing board game series, featuring modern, yet accessible games like The Resistance, Codenames, and Klask.

August Biergarten

German American Club

No cover | 4 p.m.

German-style food, beer and music in the German American Club’s outdoor space. The kitchen is open from 6-8 p.m.

BASH at the BAR

Nachbar

No cover | 7 p.m.

Nachbar is throwing a pro-wrestling-themed costume party, with the winners receiving replica championship belts. Prayer Line and DJ McKinley Moore will be providing music.

Get Down

Whirling Tiger

No cover | 11 p.m.

A late-night dance party featuring some of Louisville’s best DJs spinning all-vinyl sets.

