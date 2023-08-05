5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/11)

Friday, Aug. 11
“Past Lives”
Speed Art Cinema
$12 | 6 p.m.
The critically-acclaimed film is about two childhood friends who had a crush on one another and then meet up two decades later, after life took them on separate paths.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Games on Tap
Hi-Wire Brewing
No cover | Noon
An early event for this ongoing board game series, featuring modern, yet accessible games like The Resistance, Codenames, and Klask.
August Biergarten
German American Club
No cover | 4 p.m.
German-style food, beer and music in the German American Club’s outdoor space. The kitchen is open from 6-8 p.m.
BASH at the BAR
Nachbar
No cover | 7 p.m.
Nachbar is throwing a pro-wrestling-themed costume party, with the winners receiving replica championship belts. Prayer Line and DJ McKinley Moore will be providing music.
Get Down
Whirling Tiger
No cover | 11 p.m.
A late-night dance party featuring some of Louisville’s best DJs spinning all-vinyl sets.
