3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/4)

Friday, Aug. 4

Seven Sense Festival

Headliners Music Hall

$15-$50 | Times vary

This two-day festival features three stages and plenty of talented acts including Ian Noe, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Early James, Winona Fighter, Jake Kohn, Shadwick Wilde with Quiet Hollers and several others. Click the link above for more lineup and ticket info.



Saturday, Aug. 5

Buddy Crime, Klypi, Angel 004, Lady Laveaux

Guestroom Records

Free | 8:30 p.m.

A night of experimental and genre-bending solo indie-pop acts from Louisville and beyond.



An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001

Paristown Hall

Tickets start at $47.50 | 9:30 p.m.

Dr. Dre’s 2001 features some of the most iconic beats in hip-hop history. Revisit the album through a full modern orchestra.



