3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/25)

Friday, Aug. 25

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

Through bluesy alt-country, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle takes old-timey traditions and seemingly effortlessly twists them into the modern era.



Saturday, Aug. 26

Parliament-Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tickets start at $45.50 | 8 p.m.

An innovative force in the development of funk, George Clinton has had an incalculable impact on music throughout the years. Clinton, along with the rotating cast of Parliament-Funkadelic, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. And, it’s hard to think of many artists or bands that deserve that recognition more: Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic were not only on the cutting edge of a genre, they helped to shift the entire American music landscape.



Sunday, Aug. 27

Weyes Blood

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$25 | 8 p.m.

Natalie Mering, aka Weyes Blood, is a poignant songwriter who builds lush, gigantic soundscapes that intertwine folk, pop and experimental in a way that feels familiar, but also incredibly unique.



Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed