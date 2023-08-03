3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/18)

Friday, Aug. 18

So It Was (Album Release)

Headliners Music Hall

$10-$12 | 8 p.m.

Morphing from a folk-leaning solo singer-songwriter project by Daniel Lobb into a fully-realized indie-rock band, So It Was is sharp and thoughtful in its delivery. The Jesse Lees and Genevva open.

<a href="https://soitwas.bandcamp.com/track/speak-now">Speak Now! by So It Was</a>

The Big Stomp

Jones Fields

Prices and times vary

The two-day music festival features Lettuce, Bahamas, Heartless Bastards, Wombo, Boa Boys and many more acts. The festival runs both Friday and Saturday.



Sunday, July 20

Sunny Side

The Whirling Tiger

$20 | 7 p.m.

A New Orleans jazz band that swings with timeless style.



