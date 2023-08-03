The Big Stomp Lettuce.
Music

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/18)

By

Friday, Aug. 18

So It Was (Album Release)
Headliners Music Hall
$10-$12  |  8 p.m.
Morphing from a folk-leaning solo singer-songwriter project by Daniel Lobb into a fully-realized indie-rock band, So It Was is sharp and thoughtful in its delivery. The Jesse Lees and Genevva open.

The Big Stomp
Jones Fields
Prices and times vary
The two-day music festival features Lettuce, Bahamas, Heartless Bastards, Wombo, Boa Boys and many more acts. The festival runs both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, July 20

Sunny Side
The Whirling Tiger
$20  |  7 p.m.
A New Orleans jazz band that swings with timeless style.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter