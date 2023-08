3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/18)

Friday, Aug. 18

So It Was (Album Release)

Headliners Music Hall

$10-$12 | 8 p.m.

Morphing from a folk-leaning solo singer-songwriter project by Daniel Lobb into a fully-realized indie-rock band, So It Was is sharp and thoughtful in its delivery. The Jesse Lees and Genevva open.

Speak Now! by So It Was

The Big Stomp

Jones Fields

Prices and times vary

The two-day music festival features Lettuce, Bahamas, Heartless Bastards, Wombo, Boa Boys and many more acts. The festival runs both Friday and Saturday.



Sunday, July 20

Sunny Side

The Whirling Tiger

$20 | 7 p.m.

A New Orleans jazz band that swings with timeless style.



