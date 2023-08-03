3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/11)

Saturday, Aug. 12

The Char, C.R.A.P., Bon Air

Mag Bar

$10 | 9 p.m.

A night of Lousiville and Cincinnati rock and punk, featuring The Char, C.R.A.P. and Bon Air.



Sunday, Aug. 13

The Collection

Zanzabar

$12 | 8 p.m.

The breezy indie-pop band The Collection creates lush landscapes that are expansive, and the lyrics dive deep into introspection.



The Watson Twins w/ Tyler Lance Walker Gill

The Whirling Tiger

$15-$20 | 8 p.m.

The Watson Twins build melodic alt-country songs that swing with passion and life, but aren’t afraid to veer into heavy territory. Tyler Lance Walker Gill, a staple in the Louisville country scene, opens.



