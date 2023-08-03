3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/11)

Saturday, Aug. 12
The Char, C.R.A.P., Bon Air
Mag Bar
$10 | 9 p.m.
A night of Lousiville and Cincinnati rock and punk, featuring The Char, C.R.A.P. and Bon Air.
Sunday, Aug. 13
The Collection
Zanzabar
$12 | 8 p.m.
The breezy indie-pop band The Collection creates lush landscapes that are expansive, and the lyrics dive deep into introspection.
The Watson Twins w/ Tyler Lance Walker Gill
The Whirling Tiger
$15-$20 | 8 p.m.
The Watson Twins build melodic alt-country songs that swing with passion and life, but aren’t afraid to veer into heavy territory. Tyler Lance Walker Gill, a staple in the Louisville country scene, opens.
