10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/7)

Monday, Aug. 7

Outdoor Yoga

Christy’s Garden at Paristown

No cover | 6 p.m.

Start the week off right with some outdoor yoga.

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

No cover | 9 p.m.

The beloved local series features Indianapolis metal masters Obscene and Flesher this week.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Barks and Brews

Butchertown Brewing

No cover | 5:30 p.m.

A dog-friendly event Kentucky Proud dog treats, t-shirts, caps, candles, magnets and, of course, craft beer for sale. Danny Mac’s will also be hosting Trivia Tuesday.

Movie Trivia with Greg

Planet Of The Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

Test your movie knowledge with a team of up to six and, if you’re good, you might walk away with a $20 gift card.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Food Truck Wednesdays

S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets

No cover | 11 a.m.

Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.

Darts Night

Spring Street Bar and Grill

$5 | 6:30 p.m.

A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Music Bingo

Parlour (Jeffersonville)

No cover | 7 p.m.

Bingo featuring live entertainment.

Wednesday Night Jazz

Whirling Tiger

No cover | 8 p.m.

Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.

Thursday, Aug. 10

dom.FM Live!

Zanzabar

$10 | 8 p.m.

A concert featuring Dom Haley, Ty Leach, Otez, Midwest Postal Service (Rosario x Trey HPKS).

Hi-Wire Run Club

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.

