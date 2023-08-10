Hi-Wire Run Club
Arts & Culture

10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/7)

By

Monday, Aug. 7

Outdoor Yoga 
Christy’s Garden at Paristown
No cover  |  6 p.m.
Start the week off right with some outdoor yoga.

Metal Monday 
Highlands Taproom
No cover  |  9 p.m.
The beloved local series features Indianapolis metal masters Obscene and Flesher this week.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Barks and Brews
Butchertown Brewing
No cover  |  5:30 p.m.
A dog-friendly event Kentucky Proud dog treats, t-shirts, caps, candles, magnets and, of course, craft beer for sale. Danny Mac’s will also be hosting Trivia Tuesday.

Movie Trivia with Greg
Planet Of The Tapes
No cover  |  8 p.m.
Test your movie knowledge with a team of up to six and, if you’re good, you might walk away with a $20 gift card.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover  |  11 a.m.
Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles. 

Darts Night 
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5  |  6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Music Bingo
Parlour (Jeffersonville)
No cover  |  7 p.m.
Bingo featuring live entertainment.

Wednesday Night Jazz
Whirling Tiger
No cover  |  8 p.m.
Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.

Thursday, Aug. 10

dom.FM Live!
Zanzabar
$10  |  8 p.m.
A concert featuring Dom Haley, Ty Leach, Otez, Midwest Postal Service (Rosario x Trey HPKS).

Hi-Wire Run Club
Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville
No cover  |  6:30 p.m.
This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom. 

