10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/7)

Monday, Aug. 7
Outdoor Yoga
Christy’s Garden at Paristown
No cover | 6 p.m.
Start the week off right with some outdoor yoga.
Metal Monday
Highlands Taproom
No cover | 9 p.m.
The beloved local series features Indianapolis metal masters Obscene and Flesher this week.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Barks and Brews
Butchertown Brewing
No cover | 5:30 p.m.
A dog-friendly event Kentucky Proud dog treats, t-shirts, caps, candles, magnets and, of course, craft beer for sale. Danny Mac’s will also be hosting Trivia Tuesday.
Movie Trivia with Greg
Planet Of The Tapes
No cover | 8 p.m.
Test your movie knowledge with a team of up to six and, if you’re good, you might walk away with a $20 gift card.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover | 11 a.m.
Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.
Darts Night
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5 | 6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.
Music Bingo
Parlour (Jeffersonville)
No cover | 7 p.m.
Bingo featuring live entertainment.
Wednesday Night Jazz
Whirling Tiger
No cover | 8 p.m.
Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.
Thursday, Aug. 10
dom.FM Live!
Zanzabar
$10 | 8 p.m.
A concert featuring Dom Haley, Ty Leach, Otez, Midwest Postal Service (Rosario x Trey HPKS).
Hi-Wire Run Club
Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.
