10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/21)

Monday, Aug. 21
Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky Exposition Center
$10 | Times vary
The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing, with animals, awards, art, fair food, games, live music, rides and so much more. The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 27.
Louisville Wing Week
Locations vary
$7 | Times vary
Participating restaurants (click the link above to see the list) are offering signature and unique wings for $7 a plate.
Monday Night Chess Tournament
Chess Education Foundation
$10 | 6:15 p.m.
A three-round class tournament — G/25, with a five-second delay.
Metal Monday
Highlands Tap Room
No cover | 9 p.m.
Cadaverous and Lust Witch from Indianapolis perform at this week’s Metal Monday.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Darts Night
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5 | 6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.
Games on Tap: Mile Wide
Mile Wide Beer Co.
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
A rotating weekly game night at breweries featuring modern tabletops such as Just One, Codenames, and Klask.
Wednesday Night Jazz
Whirling Tiger
No cover | 8 p.m.
Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.
Free Movie Night
Iroquois Amphitheater
No cover | 8:30 p.m.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is showing at Iroquois Amphitheater’s free outdoor movie night this week.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Hi-Wire Run Club
Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.
Friday, Aug. 25
Downtown Drive-In
Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park)
No cover | 8:30 p.m.
The Pixar classic Cars plays at this week’s pop-up outdoor movie night.
