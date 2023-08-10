10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/21)

Monday, Aug. 21

Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 | Times vary

The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing, with animals, awards, art, fair food, games, live music, rides and so much more. The Kentucky State Fair runs through Aug. 27.

Louisville Wing Week

Locations vary

$7 | Times vary

Participating restaurants (click the link above to see the list) are offering signature and unique wings for $7 a plate.

Monday Night Chess Tournament

Chess Education Foundation

$10 | 6:15 p.m.

A three-round class tournament — G/25, with a five-second delay.

Metal Monday

Highlands Tap Room

No cover | 9 p.m.

Cadaverous and Lust Witch from Indianapolis perform at this week’s Metal Monday.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Darts Night

Spring Street Bar and Grill

$5 | 6:30 p.m.

A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Games on Tap: Mile Wide

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

A rotating weekly game night at breweries featuring modern tabletops such as Just One, Codenames, and Klask.

Wednesday Night Jazz

Whirling Tiger

No cover | 8 p.m.

Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.

Free Movie Night

Iroquois Amphitheater

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is showing at Iroquois Amphitheater’s free outdoor movie night this week.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Hi-Wire Run Club

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.

Friday, Aug. 25

Downtown Drive-In

Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park)

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

The Pixar classic Cars plays at this week’s pop-up outdoor movie night.

