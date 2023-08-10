10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/14)

Monday, Aug. 14
Metal Monday
Highlands Taproom
No cover | 9 p.m.
Boston’s Aversed and the local band Noosebearer are set to perform at this week’s Metal Monday.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Volunteer Training Belle of Louisville Riverboats
Belle of Louisville Riverboats
Free | 10 a.m.
Ever want to get involved with — and volunteer for — the Belle of Louisville. Here’s your chance to learn more.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover | 11 a.m.
Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.
Games on Tap: Akasha
Akasha Brewing Company
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
A modern game night featuring favorites like The Resistance, Codenames, and Klask.
Darts Night
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5 | 6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.
Wednesday Night Jazz
Whirling Tiger
No cover | 8 p.m.
Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Iroquois Amphitheater
No cover | 8:30 p.m.
A recent blockbuster comes to this free outdoor movie night.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Hi-Wire Run Club
Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville
No cover | 6:30 p.m.
This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.
Friday, Aug. 18
So It Was (Album Release)
Headliners Music Hall
$10 | 8 p.m.
Folk artist, So It Was is set to release an album with The Jesse Lees and Genevva opening.
Ladrones, The Archaeas, Hyper Tensions, The Response
Portal at Fifteentwelve Creative Compound
$10 | 7 p.m.
A night of blistering punk.
