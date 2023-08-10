Metal Monday  Aversed.
10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/14)

Monday, Aug. 14

Metal Monday 
Highlands Taproom
No cover  |  9 p.m.
Boston’s Aversed and the local band Noosebearer are set to perform at this week’s Metal Monday.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Volunteer Training Belle of Louisville Riverboats
Belle of Louisville Riverboats
Free  |  10 a.m.
Ever want to get involved with — and volunteer for — the Belle of Louisville. Here’s your chance to learn more.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Food Truck Wednesdays
S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets
No cover  |  11 a.m.
Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles. 

Games on Tap: Akasha
Akasha Brewing Company
No cover  |  6:30 p.m.
A modern game night featuring favorites like The Resistance, Codenames, and Klask.

Darts Night 
Spring Street Bar and Grill
$5  |  6:30 p.m.
A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Wednesday Night Jazz
Whirling Tiger
No cover  |  8 p.m.
Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 
Iroquois Amphitheater
No cover  |  8:30 p.m.
A recent blockbuster comes to this free outdoor movie night.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Hi-Wire Run Club
Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville
No cover  |  6:30 p.m.
This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom. 

Friday, Aug. 18

So It Was (Album Release)
Headliners Music Hall
$10  |  8 p.m.
Folk artist, So It Was is set to release an album with The Jesse Lees and Genevva opening. 

Ladrones, The Archaeas, Hyper Tensions, The Response
Portal at Fifteentwelve Creative Compound
$10  |  7 p.m.
A night of blistering punk.

