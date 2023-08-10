10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (8/14)

Monday, Aug. 14

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

No cover | 9 p.m.

Boston’s Aversed and the local band Noosebearer are set to perform at this week’s Metal Monday.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Volunteer Training Belle of Louisville Riverboats

Belle of Louisville Riverboats

Free | 10 a.m.

Ever want to get involved with — and volunteer for — the Belle of Louisville. Here’s your chance to learn more.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Food Truck Wednesdays

S. 4th St. between Jefferson and Market Streets

No cover | 11 a.m.

Every Wednesday, food trucks gather downtown for lunchtime, and part of the street is shut off to vehicles.

Games on Tap: Akasha

Akasha Brewing Company

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

A modern game night featuring favorites like The Resistance, Codenames, and Klask.

Darts Night

Spring Street Bar and Grill

$5 | 6:30 p.m.

A doubles blind draw tournament with prizes.

Wednesday Night Jazz

Whirling Tiger

No cover | 8 p.m.

Enjoy chill vibes, cheap drinks and local jazz with Scott Boice and friends.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Iroquois Amphitheater

No cover | 8:30 p.m.

A recent blockbuster comes to this free outdoor movie night.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Hi-Wire Run Club

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

This weekly run club has one, three and five-mile routes that start and end at the taproom.

Friday, Aug. 18

So It Was (Album Release)

Headliners Music Hall

$10 | 8 p.m.

Folk artist, So It Was is set to release an album with The Jesse Lees and Genevva opening.

Ladrones, The Archaeas, Hyper Tensions, The Response

Portal at Fifteentwelve Creative Compound

$10 | 7 p.m.

A night of blistering punk.

