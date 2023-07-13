What To See: Louisville Gallery Openings This Month

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
Through Aug. 27
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones.
“ROBERT MORGAN:
MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES:
BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“HOW DID I GET HERE? –
UNFLAPPABLE KARL”
Through July 16
Solo show by Karl Otto, owner of Good Karma Tattoo, celebrating his 20 years of tattooing.
Aurora Gallery & Boutique
1264 S. Shelby St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.
auroragallerylouisville.com
“PAINTINGS ON METAL”
Through Aug. 18
New art by Louisville artist Russel May.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“AMBIGUOUS BOUNDARIES”
Through July 22
Recent mixed media work by Philip High.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
capacitycontemporary.com
“THIS IS A TEST”
Through July 30
Art by Letitia Quesenberry. The closing reception is Sunday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m.
Darby Forever Gallery
at Surface Noise
600 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.
Search Facebook
KIM MAHLBACHER
Through July 15
Solo show by fiber artist Kim Mahlbacker.
Gallery 104
Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“KEEP IT LOOSE”
July 7-Aug. 2
Group show with over 20 local artists.
Grady Goods
620 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays 12-5 p.m.
gradygoods.com
“SUSIE’S ART OF NATURE”
Through Aug. 5
Landscape paintings by Susan Pierce.
Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery
1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
artseed.art
“ON VIEW: RECENT ACQUISITIONS”
Through Aug. 4
Artworks acquired by the Hite Institute for its permanent collection.
“ART FOR SILLINESS’S SAKE”
Through Aug. 4
The exhibition explores silly art through works created since 2016.
Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville
2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall
Hours (Summer): Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Thursdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu/art
ROBERT HALLIDAY
Through September
Solo exhibition of paintings by Halliday.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
kentuckyfineartgallery.com
“SHAPESHIFTERS”
Through Aug. 6
New works of life-sized felted wool sculptures by Japanese American artist Masko Miki.
“A PASTICHE OF GOOD INTENTIONS AND OTHER PARTIES”
Through Aug. 6
Installation by Louisville artist Lori Larusso.
“SPIRITS IN THE MATERIAL WORLD”
Through Aug. 6
Group show exploring the concept of shapeshifters in mythology.
“BOTH, AND”
Through Aug. 6
Objects of art and design from the Mary and Al Shands collection.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“EARTH MIRROR”
Through Aug. 15
Paintings by Ewa Perz.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“JAZZY SERIES”
Through July 15
New paintings by North Carolina artist Pinkie Strother.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“WE DON’T WITHER”
Through Dec. 18
Works by seven Louisville-area women/femme artists.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“INSPIRE, EXCITE, IGNITE”
Through July 30
Exhibition celebrating the gallery’s 20 anniversary. The opening reception is on Saturday, July 15 from 6-9 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“ROUNDING THE CIRCLE: THE MARY AND AL SHANDS COLLECTION”
Through Aug. 6
Exhibition of 116 works from the late local philanthropists Mary and Al Shands.
“LOUISVILLE’S BLACK AVANT-GARDE: ROBERT L. DOUGLAS”
Through Oct. 1
Show of work by the late artist, historian and community leader.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: ALMA WALLACE LESCH”
Through Oct. 29
The next exhibition in the Speed’s continuing” Kentucky Women” series is on textile artist Alma Wallace Lesch.
“IN THE GARDEN”
Through Nov. 26
An installation centered around the portrait of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“THE ONE WITH THE …”
Through Aug. 5
Solo show by interdisciplinary artist Ming Ying Hong.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art