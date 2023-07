Louisville’s Blood Queen, Athena Prychodko is underground music aficionado and movie industry tradesperson.

A long time instigator of a good time… event manager, promoter and organizer. Either working on projects at The Heavy Metal Bunker, or spinning vinyl at Better Days Records, stocking the metal and running Thrashers & Destroyers: Heavier Days.

Cat lover.

Nature enthusiast.

Hugger.

Gonzo Clown.

