Tuesday Tracklist: Songs from Elliott, Heart, Rodan, Jungkook And More (7/18)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.)

Elliott – Shallow LIke Your Breath*

It’s a rainy Tuesday and this song is a vibe. It’s at least my vibe today. 23 years later, this song is still brilliant.

Jungkook – “Seven”

The BTS kids have certainly grown up. This latest track by the youngest member of BTS is a bold statement of his adulthood. Clutch your pearls, moms. He’s not sending purples, he’s bringing wrinkled sheets and a grown man’s desires.

Falling Forward – Sire*

The mood today is memory. I’ve been on a nostalgia kick so I’m just leaning in, and seeing Falling Forward play back in the ‘90s was always a treat and this song transports me right back to the bodies flying around the halls of Tewligans and the other punk show staples back then.

Heart-Barracuda

This song is always in my rotation. Always. The Wilson sisters were masters on this driving ’70s rock and it never gets tiring listening to their classic albums. It also reminds me of muscle cars and I really love a classic Plymouth Barracuda.

Rodan- Exoskeleton*

It’s nice to hear Rodan most days but listening to Exoskeleton today seems right. From the How The Winter Was Passed 7-inch and again on Hat Factory ‘93, it’s fresh even though it’s from a different, innocent time.

Cautious Clay – Cold War

This song. This song. It’s the opposite from an Elliott vibe but not that far away. This song is one that I like when driving or simply thinking. This chill alt-R&B is irresistible.

Slint – Pam*

Slint needs little introduction. From the Spiderland remaster, “Pam” is a continuation of my trip down memory lane. When I see kids gathering for local shows these days, at pizza shops and parks, I’m tickled and warmed so deeply knowing they are getting the feelings my friends and I got at similar venues “back in our day.” “Pam” reminds me of those moments.

