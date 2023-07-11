Tuesday Tracklist: Songs From Deerhoof, Shark Sandwich, Youth Lagoon, Bettye LaVette And Others

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now and sometimes staff will curate songs for special occasions. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or click the author’s name for email.

We generally have a theme that circles around the Tuesday Tracklist, so, this week, I’m going to focus on acts that are playing in Louisville over the next few months. In the last issue of LEO, I wrote a story about the 12 concerts that you should catch between now and the end of the year.

Here, I’m going to distill that idea down to a 7-song playlist.

Deerhoof — “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story”

“Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story” is the opening track off of the venerable indie band’s latest album, Miracle-Level. It’s both accessible and strange, striking that remarkable balance between sounding refreshing and familiar — something the band has really excelled at through the years. They play Zanzabar on Tuesday, July 11.

Shark Sandwich — “Dog Song”*

The local punk band Shark Sandwich brings magnetic originality to a classic punk sound. “Dog Song” is about how people suck and dogs rule. Shark Sandwich opens for Deerhoof.

Youth Lagoon — “Idaho Alien”

A single from the excellent album, Heaven Is A Junyard, “Idaho Alien” uses chill, yet adventurous chamber pop to examine scenes from rural America. Youth Lagoon plays The Whirling Tiger on Saturday, July 22.

Bettye LaVette — “Before The Money Came”

On her 2007 album, The Scene of the Crime, roots legend Bettye LaVette tells the story of her career on “Before The Money Came,” while being backed by the storied alt-country band, Drive-By Truckers. Bettye LaVette plays WFPK Waterfront Wednesday at Big Four Lawn on Wednesday, July 26.

Lil Baby — “Pure Cocaine”

Lil Baby shows why he’s one of the most unique and talented hip-hop artists of his generation on “Pure Cocaine,” a song that’s melodic, clever, unpredictable, introspective and has pure style. Lil Baby plays KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Sept. 8.

Angel Olsen — “Big Time”

Simply one of the best love songs in recent memory. Angel Olsen plays Headliners Music Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Joanna Sternberg — “People Are Toys To You”

Simply one of the best breakup songs in recent memory. Joanna Sternberg opens for Angel Olsen.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed