Tuesday Tracklist: Songs by Bettye LaVette, Steven Page, Kentucky Shine, The Barbie Soundtrack And More (7/25)

This week, in terms of themes, we’re going to veer all over the place. Tomorrow, WFPK’s July edition of its free Waterfront Wednesday series takes place at Big Four Lawn, and we’re going to look at a song from all three acts playing. Then, we have a new tune by one of our local favorites, plus some movie soundtrack songs, near and far.

Bettye LaVette — Let Me Down Easy

The headliner of the July Waterfront Wednesday, Bettye LaVette is a legendary roots artist. Here’s a classic R&B tune that she recorded in 1965, a great entry point into her incredible career.



Steven Page — “The Golden Age of Doubling Down”

The former Barenaked Ladies singer/guitarist is also set to perform at Waterfront Wednesday. His trademark wit and jangle pop style are alive and well on this track released in 2022.



Jameron — “Planted” *

The opening act for Waterfront Wednesday, Jameron is a local funk/soul jam band that has a slick, fluid and engaging approach. “Planted” is a good example of that.

Routine Caffeine — “No, I” *

While we’re on the subject of local bands, let’s take a look at the new track by Routine Caffeine. “No, I” merges psychedelic dream-pop with swerving, poetic lyrics that produce sharp imagery.



Kentucky Shine — “Red Fox Run” *

The bluegrass band Kentucky Shine scored the documentary “The Playmaker,” which will be shown at the local Flyover Film Festival this weekend. Here’s an instrumental track from their latest record.



Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

And since we’re talking about soundtracks, let’s finish with two songs from “Barbie: The Album.” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” is a metaphorical, heavy-hearted track that’s thoughtful and really intense in an interesting way.



Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night”

And the lead single from the album is a vibrant, massive, disco-inspired pop song that has made waves as a summer standout.



