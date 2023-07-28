The Whirling Tiger Takes On A U2-Themed 50th Birthday Party With U2 Hype

Turning 50 is a big deal.

Matt Kramer and his wife, Jill, are both big U2 fans, so they wondered if having a U2 tribute band play in town in combination with their birthday celebration might be a lot of fun.

Well, Matt Kramer went searching and couldn’t find one already scheduled for Louisville, but did find a U2 tribute band on social media and contacted their “Bono.”

Daniel Burrow, who performs as “Bono” under the name Danno in the St. Louis-based band U2 HYPE decided to help the Kramers make their birthday one to remember.

On Aug. 12 at the Whirling Tiger (1335 Story Ave.), U2 HYPE will be performing their nationally and internationally-recognized show for the Kramers and anyone else who comes to the show.

The band will perform many U2 hits but the full Achtung Baby.

Tickets for the show are $15 and $40 for a four-top table. Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed