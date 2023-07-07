The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For July 5

Louis Katz is at the Louisville Comedy Club this weekend.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, July 5

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Zach Brumback and special guest Eric Kimbrough, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

7 p.m. — Miller-Tyme Comedy Explosion with Kool Bubba Ice and DJ Church Boy, Black Jockeys Lounge. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, Falls City Beer Taproom. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louis Katz, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night on the South End with Shanda Sung, The B.A. Colonial. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

Friday, July 7

7:30 p.m. — Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — L0uis Katz, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. –Jake Hovis’ Clean Comedy Showcase, Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — JacketOff Comedy Showcase, 21st In Germantown. $5 admission

9:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Louis Katz, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, July 8

12 p.m. — Louisivlle Youth Group Comedy Benefit supporting LGBTQIA+ youth in Louisville, 21st In Germantown. Sugested donation $10.

2 p.m. — Louisivlle Youth Group Comedy Benefit supporting LGBTQIA+ youth in Louisville, 21st In Germantown. Sugested donation $10.7 p.m. — L0uis Katz, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Martin Amini, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville secret comedy show in New Albany. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Mike Armstrong, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Louis Katz, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Martin Amini, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, July 9

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

4 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Writing class with instructors Keith McGill and Bret Sohl at Falls City Beer Taproom. Fee is $75 or take July 16 Comedy Emceeing class as well for $125 for both. Space is limited. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

7 p.m. — Virtual Comedy Class Graduation, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, July 10

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups are at 6:45 pm. Free.

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission.

Tuesday, July 11

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free.

Wednesday, July 12

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Dope City Comedy Tour, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up.

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. The show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m. (the first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot.

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com.

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed