The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For July 26

A screenshot of James Austin Johnson on "Saturday Night Live."

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, July 26

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Misty Stine and special guest Lucious Williams, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — The Thugs of Louisville Comedy, 21st In Germantown. Admission $10

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Death!, Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

8:30 p.m. — Bored Teachers presents: Teachers Do Standup Tour, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 28

6 p.m. — Bored Teachers presents: Teachers Do Standup Tour, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Funny Marco, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Bored Teachers presents: Teachers Do Standup Tour, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Fat Freddy & Friends, Stella’s, 560 S. 4th Street. Tickets $10.

9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Funny Marco, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, July 29

5 p.m. — Bored Teachers presents: Teachers Do Standup Tour, Laugh Louisville. Tickets.

7 p.m. — Funny Marco, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets.

7 p.m. — Tri-County Shrine Club Comedy Night, 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville, IN. Tickets $10

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bored Teachers presents: Teachers Do Standup Tour, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Comedy Night at 3rd Turn Brewing. Free

9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Funny Marco, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, July 30

7 p.m. — Funny Marco, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, July 31

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night with Dan Alten & Friends at The B.A. Colonial. Free

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Hoops Comedy Night with headliner Alex Whittenburg, Hoops Grill & Sports Bar, 6733 Strawberry Ln Louisville, KY 40214. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, Aug. 2

7 p.m. — James Austin Johnson: The Age of JAJ, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdlewith questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 p.m. (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m.,The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed