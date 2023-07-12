The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For July 12

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, July 12

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Vander and special guest James Ferguson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Dope City Comedy Tour, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

7:30 p.m. – Lee Cruse, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jake Hovis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Attack of the Barbies (and Kens) Weird Sketch Comedy, Kaiju. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

Friday, July 14

7:30 p.m. — Lee Cruse, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Adele Givens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Nate Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kentucky Bill (improv), Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — Down Yonder Tour – Andrew Conn with Shelly Belly, Headliners Music Hall. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Lee Cruse, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Nate Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Adele Givens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, July 15

7 p.m. — Adele Givens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Kosair Shrine Comedy Show, Kosair Shrine Center, 4120 Bardstown Road. Tickets $10.

7:30 p.m. – Lee Cruse, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Nate Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Lee Cruse, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Adele Givens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Nate Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, July 16

4 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Emceeing class with instructors Keith McGill and Bret Sohl at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown. Fee is $75. Space is limited. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

7 p.m. — Adele Givens, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

Monday, July 17

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission.

Tuesday, July 18

7:30 p.m. — Will Burkart, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free.

Wednesday, July 19

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission.

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up.

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 p.m. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

