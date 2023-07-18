The Musical “The Prom” Hits Louisville With Immersive Audience Experience

ACT Louisville Productions and Pandora Productions are teaming up to produce the popular musical “The Prom” in Louisville this August, and they’re including an immersive audience experience where ticket buyers become part of the story.

“The Prom” follows four Broadway actors who travel to a conservative Midwest town to help a student who was banned from taking her girlfriend to her high school prom.

The performances will take place at The Henry Clay Theatre from Aug. 11-26. Tickets start at $29.

For the shows, ACT Louisville Productions and Pandora Productions are incorporating a “community prom experience,” in which the audience will be able to dance, take photos, and take part in a prom royalty selection before the show and at intermission. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their “most authentic prom attire.”

“We’ve been working to collaborate with ACT Louisville Productions since before the pandemic,” Pandora Productions Producing Artistic Director Michael J. Drury said. “I can’t think of a better pair of organizations to present the Regional Premiere of an amazing show about acceptance and love. It’s a total celebration of our friends who live in rural areas trying to live as their true selves. This show holds up a mirror to injustices based on differences and it will make a tremendous difference to the audiences who see it.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed