The First Annual Louisville Black Chef Showcase Is Happening In August

The first annual Louisville Black Chef Showcase is set to take place at The Henry Clay (604 S 3rd St.) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The tasting event will feature more than a dozen local chefs, including Chef Henry Wesley of 8Up Elevated Drinkery and Kitchen; Chef Allen “Smooth” Hubbard of Martini’s Bistro; Chef Lamont Bobo; Chef Devon Rosenblatt of Kentucky International Convention Center; and Chef Cadesia Victor of North of Bourbon.

Organizers say that more chefs are still being added to the event.

Tickets to the event, which features signature food by the chefs as well as drinks, run for $50, and can be purchased here.

All proceeds go to Louisville Urban League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to social and economic equality.

