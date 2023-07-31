The Art Exhibition “Exulansis” By Mags Fitzmaurice Opens Friday

The exhibition “Exulansis: Intersection of the Senses” by Mags Fitzmaurice opens this Friday, Aug. 4 at The Pigment Gallery at Mellwood Art Center.

There will be an opening party from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fitzmaurice told LEO that the art exhibition is “based on synesthesia as am neural divergent and altered perceptions always interested me.”

Fitzmaurice was also part of a recent LEO Weekly cover story called “Rites of Passage: Our Cover Artists Tell Their Coming Out Stories.”

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed