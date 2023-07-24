Norton Commons’ Watch Hill Proper To Host American Whiskey Festival In August

On Saturday, August 26, Watch HIll Proper Bourbon Bar and Kitchen will host its first “American Whiskey Festival” with whiskey tastings, live music and food.

The event will be held at their Norton Commons North Village address, 11201 River Beauty Loop, Prospect from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

According to the release, festival goers can expect tastings from featured distilleries including Wilderness Trail, BR Distilling, Peerless, RD1, Heaven’s Door, Barrell Craft Spirits, Broken Barrel, Four Gate, Old Louisville Whiskey Co and more.

Radiotronic is leading the music, along with Sweet G & The Shine, Billy Lord, Drew Crawley, and the Derby City Dandies.

The event is free for all ages, however, tickets for the Whiskey Garden are $35 and VIP passes are $150 and are available at whpfestival.com.