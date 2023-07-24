MeeshMeesh Set To Open In NULU After Wiltshire Moves On

Wiltshire on Market (636 E. Market) announced its closing after 14 years on July 19, and now a new restaurant is set to open in its place.

With a shareable and family-style dining concept, MeeshMeesh Mediterranean will open in August and feature a reservation-only event space that has room for 36 guests. Chef Noam Bilitzer called MeeshMeesh, “a place to break bread and share delicious food and cocktails over unforgettable conversations.”

MeeshMeesh and Wiltshire had been hosting Mediterranean concept pop-ups throughout the year.

The menu for MeeshMeesh will feature a Levant-region focus with a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and meat options and “ingredient-driven” cocktails and wines. The restaurant will source food from local farms and businesses including Fisher Farms, Root Bound Farms, Barr Farms, Frondosa Farms, Naked Greens, Pavol, Valley Spirit, Field Day Family Farms, Wiltshire Pantry Bakery, and others.

The restaurant dining room will undergo some updates and redecoration for the new concept.

“MeeshMeesh, in both Arabic and Hebrew, simply means apricot,” said Chef Bilitzer in a release. “The word’s sound reflects the warm and inviting atmosphere of the restaurant. We want guests to come, relax, and enjoy the menu together building memories to last a lifetime. We’re highlighting the unique flavors and influences I grew up with and we can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

