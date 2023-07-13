Louisville’s Bluegrass VegFest Is Back

On Saturday July, 15, from 12 – 6 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, vegans, vegetarians, and the “veg-curious” will have the opportunity to sample plant-based meals from over 16 different restaurants and food trucks at the Bluegrass VegFest.

Some of the participants for this year’s VegFest include; V-Grits, Molly Malone’s, Half Peach, Spinelli’s Pizza, The Social Vegan, Woke Junk, and more.

In its fourth year, this year’s festival is rewriting the history of Mellwood Art Center as the former site of a slaughterhouse and meat-packing plant.

The festival will also host local craft beer, cocktails, speakers, cooking demos, a cruelty-free marketplace, exhibitors, educational exhibits, and a Kid’s Zone.

“We’re excited to bring back Bluegrass VegFest after an incredibly successful event last year that brought in over a crowd of over 6000 people! This year we have more than double the number of food vendors, so attendees can expect shorter lines and an abundance of options.” said Jenny Brown, Director of VegFest in a release. “Bluegrass VegFest is a fun event where folks can discover how delicious vegan food can be, as well as the many benefits of choosing plant-based foods for our health, the environment, and of course, the animals.”

‘The best part? The festival is free but a $5 donation is suggested.