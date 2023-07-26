Louisville Wing Week Is Coming August 21-27

Ok, you’ve just eaten your weight in $7 burgers on Louisville Burger Week but don’t get too cozy because Louisville Wing Week is just around the corner. Happening Aug. 21-27, local restaurants will be offering their best wings.

Experience wings from Dundee Tavern, The Raven, Happy Belly Bistro, and so many more. If you visit and check in from four or more of the participating restaurants, you will be entered for $250 in gift cards.

Keep your eyes peeled for the launch of the 2023 app and follow the website for updates on the restaurants that will be participating.