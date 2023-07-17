Louisville Burger Week 2023 Has Begun

It’s officially back. Louisville Burger Week, which features more than 40 area restaurants offering both adventurous and classic creations for only $7 each, started on Monday, July 17.

Louisville Burger Week — an event by LEO — runs through Sunday, July 23.

The complete list of participating restaurants, and the signature burgers they are offering, can be found here.

By downloading the Louisville Burger Week app, participants can earn points by checking into restaurants. If you check into at least four restaurants, you will be entered in a drawing to win a grilling prize pack. The top points winner will also receive a prize. The app can be downloaded here.

For lunch today, I was able to sneak away from my desk and grab Agave & Rye’s “The Racy Miss Tasty,” a deep-fried burger covered in crunchy ramen, topped with an egg, bacon and several sauces. It was one of the most unique things I’ve ever eaten. Make sure to pick up a copy of LEO’s next print edition on Wednesday, because the cover story consists of our reviews of some of the craziest creations of Louisville Burger Week.

