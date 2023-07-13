Louisville Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Pre-Sale Is Happening Now

The Louisville Ballet Nutcracker Pre-Sale is happening now through July 21. During the pre-sale, patrons can enjoy early access to tickets for “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” in zones A, B, and C. As well, discounts are available up to 20% with the promo code NUTPRESALE.

The Sweet Seats or Snow Zone seats with signed commemorative programs, a Nutcracker tote bag, Nutcracker gift shop surprise, and backstage experience are also for sale during the pre-sale event.

To access the presale follow these instructions from the Ballet:

Visit louisvilleballet.org/holidaymagic and select your preferred performance date. Once you have selected your date, enter promo code NUTPRESALE in the Promo code field (top right hand corner) and hit submit. The code will activate the seat map allowing you to select the perfect seats for you!

*Discount available for sections A, B, C only. Discount does not apply to sections AA, D, Grand Tier Box seating, or Nutcracker Sweet Seats. Discount available 7/10/2023 through 7/21/2023 at 11:59pm only. Pre-Sale discount is not available retroactively.

Sugar Plum Parties tickets are also on sale.