Louisville Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Pre-Sale Is Happening Now

The Louisville Ballet Nutcracker Pre-Sale is happening now through July 21. During the pre-sale, patrons can enjoy early access to tickets for “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” in zones A, B, and C. As well, discounts are available up to 20% with the promo code NUTPRESALE.
The Sweet Seats or Snow Zone seats with signed commemorative programs, a Nutcracker tote bag, Nutcracker gift shop surprise, and backstage experience are also for sale during the pre-sale event.
To access the presale follow these instructions from the Ballet:
- Visit louisvilleballet.org/holidaymagic and select your preferred performance date.
- Once you have selected your date, enter promo code NUTPRESALE in the Promo code field (top right hand corner) and hit submit.
- The code will activate the seat map allowing you to select the perfect seats for you!
*Discount available for sections A, B, C only. Discount does not apply to sections AA, D, Grand Tier Box seating, or Nutcracker Sweet Seats. Discount available 7/10/2023 through 7/21/2023 at 11:59pm only. Pre-Sale discount is not available retroactively.
Sugar Plum Parties tickets are also on sale.