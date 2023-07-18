Louisville Artist Chanson Calhoun Is Performing At The Kentucky Center In August

It only takes a few seconds of listening to one of her songs to realize that Louisville’s Chanson Calhoun is a special singer. Her vocal work is pristine, but it also has a lot of charisma and versatility, while her music merges pop, R&B, hip-hop and jazz in exciting ways.

Calhoun’s next concert — titled “The Rebirth” — will happen at Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts on Friday, Aug. 4.

Tickets are $52.94, and are available via kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Calhoun, who started playing the piano at 8 years old and has taught music in Louisville for years, also has some special guests planned for the concert. Her students at Young Stars Performance Academy, the ElderServe choir, DJ Always, Gina C. and other surprise performers will take part.

