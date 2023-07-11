Kentucky Reports Another Record Surplus. Will It Lead To A Third Income Tax Cut?

This is a Kentucky Lantern story republished under Creative Commons. See more from Kentucky Lantern here.

Kentucky brought in a record $15.1 billion in general fund tax revenue during the last fiscal year — the most ever — buoyed by a strong jobs market, increasing salaries and wages and continued industry profits, the state budget director’s office announced Monday.

Revenue in fiscal year 2023 exceeded budgeted expectations by about $1.4 billion, in line with what a state group of economists had predicted in December.

It was the third year in a row that revenue surpluses exceeded $1 billion despite the impacts of continued cuts to the state’s income tax rate, potentially setting the stage for a third income tax cut in as many years when the General Assembly convenes in January.

“General Fund revenues substantially exceeded the expectations used in putting together the budget for the third straight year,” State Budget Director John Hicks said in a statement. “The $15.1 billion in revenues also incorporated six months of a 10 percent individual income tax rate cut that went into effect in January 2023.”

The top-line numbers for fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, were:

Individual income taxes brought in $5.8 billion; $504 million more than budgeted.

Sales and use taxes brought in $5.6 billion; $299 million more than budgeted.

Taxes on corporations brought in $1.2 billion; $311 million more than budgeted.

Property taxes brought in $744 million; $100 million more than budgeted.

Coal severance taxes brought in $96 million; $20 million more than budgeted.

Cigarette taxes brought in $299 million; $19 million less than budgeted.

The finalized budget surplus numbers won’t be known until expenditures for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, are completed at the end of July.

Kentucky Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee Chair Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, touted the revenue report as proof that “conservative fiscal policy will yield results.”