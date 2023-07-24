International Candlelight Concert Series Coming To Louisville This Fall

The company Fever, a live-entertainment discovery platform, has been throwing candlelight concerts across the globe, and now there are plans to bring the concept to Louisville.

A run of three monthly concerts, where thousands of candles will illuminate the stage, will start at The Kentucky Science Center on Saturday, Oct. 7. That show will feature the Listeso String Quartet performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and other music. The November edition will feature the songs of Taylor Swift, while the December show is a holiday special.

Below is the individual information for each concert:

Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More

Venue: Kentucky Science Center

Dates and Times: Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Duration: 65 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Tickets: From $39.00

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Venue: Kentucky Science Center

Dates and Times: Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Duration: 65 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Tickets: From $39

Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” & More

Venue: Kentucky Science Center

Dates and Times: Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Duration: 65 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Tickets: From $39

