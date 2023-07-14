Indian Classical Dance Play, “Journeys,” At MeX Theater This Sunday

Louisville is quickly putting itself on the map in the world of Indian Classical Dance. With at least two Indian Classical Dance academies, festivals and award-winning dancers, Bharatanatyam dance and other styles of Indian Classical dance are making Louisville a cultural destination.

If you are a fan of or interested in Indian Classical dance, this Sunday, July 16, The Kentucky Center — MeX Theatre will feature: “Journeys: A Bharatanatyam Dance Play.” Presented by dancer Shyama Iyer, the play “is an Indian classical solo dance-play about migration, marriage, family, and friendship. Based on diary entries made by Shyama’s mother, Akila Iyer, the choreography and spoken word tells the story of the various emotions that she faced as she journeyed from India to the United States — excitement as she packed her possessions and flew to a new country, loneliness in the new city of Louisville, and new peace as she settled into a different rhythm.”

Tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/JourneysLOU. The play begins at 4:30 p.m.