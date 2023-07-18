Global Music Icon Is Coming To Louisville

Global Music Icon (GMI) is coming to Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 26 looking for talented folks 5 and up.

GMI first started in Nashville and has branched out to bring this talent search to wider audiences. Similar to the American Idol format, participants are judged by the public through a one-minute video that is shared through GMI’s social media and that of Shuddh Desi Radio. In the finale round, the participants will do a live performance in front of judges and other audiences. More on the rules can be found here.

There are winners for the public choice round and the finale round. For judging criteria, see here.

The categories for this, fifth season of Global Music Icon are:

Voice (Hindi, Regional, English),

Musical Instruments,

Dance,

Public Speaking,

And the age groups are as follows:

Junior (5 to 10 years)

Youth (11 to 18 years)

Senior (19 years and above)

There is a winner in each talent category and age group. There will be five judges in the competition.

Register now using the QR code on the flyer.



Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed