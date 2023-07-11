Churchill Downs And The Brightside Foundation Gear Up For The Return Of Gallopalooza

After the concert festival, Lollapalooza, the use of all things + ‘alooza’ went wild. Everyone got in on that name recognition cache.

Gallopalooza, Louisville’s shared project between The Brightside Foundation and Churchill Downs Racetrack that adds brightly painted statues of horses to the corners of the city, will be returning. From April through October 2014, new Gallopalooza statues will be appearing throughout the community.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Gallopalooza and the 150th Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs Racetrack will sponsor the creation of 150 new full-sized horse statues. Proceeds will go to support the efforts of The Brightside Foundation. Brightside works to create clean and green activities that beautify and foster pride in the city around them.

“Not only does Gallopalooza raise people’s spirits, this community-wide public art project has also raised over $1.4 million for Brightside and other area nonprofits,” said Michelle Black White, Brightside Foundation Director and Gallopalooza 2024 Co-Chair in a release. “Now that nearly twenty years have passed since the inaugural initiative, the time is right for Gallopalooza to return with another stable of vibrantly designed horse statues to celebrate the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.”

Sponsors of the event can select artists from a pool of submitted designs or they can choose their own artists. All of the designs must be approved before creation. All artists will be compensated for their design and work creating a positive local environment.

“This community plays such a vital role in the success of the Kentucky Derby,” said Tonya Abeln, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Churchill Downs Racetrack in a release. “As we celebrate the milestone 150th Run for the Roses, it is an honor to partner with the Brightside Foundation and give back in a way that the entire community can enjoy, that inspires such a strong sense of place and that drives so many direct local benefits. Gallopalooza, like the Derby, has become an incredibly valuable tradition.”

For more information and to learn more about sponsorships well as submission procedures, visit gallopalooza.com

