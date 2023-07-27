Carnegie Center In Lexington To Celebrate Philip K. Dick Classic With Arts Pop-Up

A detail of an image of the cover of “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

As part of its classics series, the Carnegie Center in Lexington is hosting an artistic pop-up event to celebrate Philip K. Dick’s 1968 dystopian sci-fi novel, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

The event, which takes place from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, features an open bar, live music, a costume contest, an art exhibit, “creative surprises” and more.

There will be music by Everyone Lives Everyone Wins, DJ David Austin and Leaden Verse.

The novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” follows a bounty hunter searching for androids in post-apocalyptic San Francisco, and is the basis for the iconic 1982 film “Blade Runner.”

Tickets to the event, with an open bar, are $50 in advance and $60 on the day of the event. Tickets to the event without the open bar are $35 in advance and $45 the day of the event.

More information and tickets are available here.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed